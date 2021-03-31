LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Bodycam footage shows Lebanon Police Officers recuing a family from the high flood water that invaded their home during last weekend's downpour.
Saturday's flooding caught many people off guard in their vehicles. Some even were caught off guard by the flash flooding inside their homes; the Graves family among them.
MT. JULIET, TENN. (WSMV) - Roadways, businesses, and homes in Mount Juliet were flooded with several inches of water over the weekend.
Michael Graves stayed up late the night of the floods to keep an eye on the storm. But around 2am things took a turn.
As the water began to rise, Michael quickly got his family up. Shortly after, the Lebanon Police rescue vehicle arrived.
Officers rescued the family one by one, starting with their daughter Katie, who has autism. The footage also shows an officer carrying their dog to safety.
“It makes my heart happy that they were there, and everybody was safe,” said Graves.
