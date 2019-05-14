Crews recovered a body from Dale Hollow Lake on Tuesday while participating in a training operation.
Clay County personnel recovered the body in 136 feet of water near Cedar Hill Marina.
The victim matches the description of a kayaker reported missing in April 2017 and was last seen in the area.
The body has been sent to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
(0) comments
