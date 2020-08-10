Officials recovered the body of a man who went underwater in Percy Priest Lake this afternoon.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing on Percy Priest Lake near Four Corners Marina.

Fire officials reported the body had been found just after 6 p.m.

The Office of Emergency Management dive team and multiple Nashville Fire Department boats searched the lake in the area off LaVergne-Couchville Pike.

His friends told fire officials that the man went under the water around 4:45 p.m. and can’t swim

 

