NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A dead body was recovered from Percy Priest Lake Tuesday night at Four Corners Marina.
A man who was working on his boat at the marina noticed a body floating in the water and called police.
Crews responded to the scene around 6:00 p.m. Joseph Pleasant with the Nashville Fire Department said the body did not appear to be from a recent drowning.
The victim was a white male. Investigators believe the man had been in the water for about three weeks. They added that due to where the body was found, it is difficult to determine where the original drowning took place.
Metro Police and the Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident.
