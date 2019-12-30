NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department has recovered a body from the Cumberland River.
The fire department says someone on a barge spotted a body floating in the river near Cleeces Ferry Boat ramp and called 911. The individual was deceased.
The fire department says the medical examiner will take possession of the body and investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
