Zach Marsh
Courtesy: Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body from the Cumberland River. 

Authorities say the body was found near Lock B South on the Cumberland River. A fisherman called 911 at around 11:50 a.m. and reported a body he found near the shoreline. 

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, investigators believe the body is missing teen Zach Marsh's. However, the body will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.

On Dec. 20, Marsh's car was found abandoned on Jarrell Ridge Road, about five miles upstream from where his body was found. 

The investigation is ongoing and active. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates. 

 

