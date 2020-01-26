MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body from the Cumberland River.
Authorities say the body was found near Lock B South on the Cumberland River. A fisherman called 911 at around 11:50 a.m. and reported a body he found near the shoreline.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, investigators believe the body is missing teen Zach Marsh's. However, the body will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for positive identification and to determine the cause of death.
On Dec. 20, Marsh's car was found abandoned on Jarrell Ridge Road, about five miles upstream from where his body was found.
The investigation is ongoing and active.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.