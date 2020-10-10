HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A body was recovered after a drowning in Hendersonville Friday night.
The Hendersonville Fire Department says at around 6 p.m. Friday night, crews responded to a report of a drowning.
Along with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Sumner County emergency services, crews located and recovered the victim's body at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
