NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews recovered a body from the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville Saturday morning.
Nashville Fire tells News4 crews were called to the Cumberland River near Riverfront Park and found the body in the water.
Crews pulled the body from the river and turned it over to the medical examiner.
The medical examiner is working to identify the person and determine a cause of death.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.