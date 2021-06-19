Downtown Nashville
AP Photo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews recovered a body from the Cumberland River near downtown Nashville Saturday morning. 

Nashville Fire tells News4 crews were called to the Cumberland River near Riverfront Park and found the body in the water. 

Crews pulled the body from the river and turned it over to the medical examiner.

The medical examiner is working to identify the person and determine a cause of death. 

Follow News4 for updates.  

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.