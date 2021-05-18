NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville trainer, and body positivity brand owner, who went viral for this impressive 500 pound tire flip, is getting more major attention and partnering with a national brand.

Dani Dyer, owner of Dani D. Fitness, is joining Shape magazine's, Shape Squad. The magazine is inviting trainers from around the country, to lead virtual fitness classes on their Instagram and Dani is the first from Nashville to do this.

This week I’ll be leading 3 Dani D. Fitness classes on @Shape_Magazine Instagram📸 don’t miss out!https://t.co/HwxuDGv7k6 — Dani Dyer (@danidfitness1) May 16, 2021

Not only Dani is a trainer, but her company is focused on body positivity. Tuesday, Dani is sharing that positivity with the world, and hosting that fitness class on Shape's Instagram, for people from all over to tune in for.

Nashville trainer getting national attention for 500-pound tire flip NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville trainer is going viral, and getting national attention, for her strength.

Dani is hosting "Love Your Body, Lower-Boy Blast," in one of the most Nashville places, Nissan Stadium on the field.

“ I will be on the field teaching my virtual live shape class, so I’m super excited," Dani said. "For me this is such a free moment, I can do it the way I want, and how I want it to be, and represent Nashville while loving my body and being the size that I am, representing larger frame.”

If you want to workout with Dani, just go to shape's Instagram, give them a follow and you'll get an alert at 11:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday when the live fitness class begins.

Dani also has two more coming up on Thursday and Friday.

Shape Magazine is owned by News4's parent company Meredith Corporation.