Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded report of a body found in northwest Davidson County on Saturday afternoon.
A motorist reportedly found the body around 10:45 a.m.
Officials confirmed that the body of an unknown woman was found in an advanced stage of decomposition in a wooded area on the 4400 block of Sulphur Creek Road.
Police said the deceased appears to be a black woman. She was wearing a black pull-over sweatshirt and yoga pants with the Vanderbilt University emblem on them, a sports bra, white socks and no shoes.
The body showed no signs of trauma or evidence of a hit-and-run type crash on the roadway, according to police.
Police also reviewed missing persons report but did not find anyone with a matching description.
Officials said the Medical Examiner will now work to determine positive identification and cause of death.
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or circumstances surrounding her death is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
