TIPTONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The search for 70-year-old David Vowell has ended after his body was recovered from Reelfoot Lake.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been searching for Vowell in connection to a double homicide in Obion County that occurred at the north end of Reelfoot Lake.

TBI says they were able to confirm his identity and an autopsy will be performed.