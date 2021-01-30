TIPTONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The search for 70-year-old David Vowell has ended after his body was recovered from Reelfoot Lake.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been searching for Vowell in connection to a double homicide in Obion County that occurred at the north end of Reelfoot Lake.
MARTIN, TN (WSMV) - TBI investigators are searching for a person of interest in a murder inv…
TBI says they were able to confirm his identity and an autopsy will be performed.
