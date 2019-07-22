CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are working to determine the details surrounding the death of a mother at a home on Valley View Drive.
According to the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, investigators were called out Sunday to the home and found the woman who has not yet been identified. Details surrounding her death were not immediately given.
Cheatham County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the woman's death will go into a second day on Monday with local, county, and state agencies processing the scene. Details about a possible suspect were also not immediately given.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
