WHITE BLUFF, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office say the body of a White Bluff man who has been missing since Thursday has been found.
The body of Michael Jason Wren was discovered Monday morning on Hawkins Road by a man traveling down the road. The circumstances surrounding Wren's death remain under investigation, and an autopsy will be performed.
Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe told News4 on Sunday that there is nothing indicating that Wren's disappearance is suspicious, other than that he walked away from his home. Wren's family reported him missing Friday afternoon, saying he had received a phone call and walked down the driveway toward the road and was not seen since.
An active investigation continues into Wren's death. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
