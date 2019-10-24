HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The body of a Hickman County mother who went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found.
The Hickman County Sheriff's Office tells News4 that Carolyn Pope was found late Wednesday evening. It is likely arrests will be made in the case, but they do not suspect her death to be a homicide.
Pope was last seen on Friday, Oct. 11. She reportedly left behind her car and cell phone.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
