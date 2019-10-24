HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The body of a Hickman County mother who went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found.

The Hickman County Sheriff's Office tells News4 that Carolyn Pope was found late Wednesday evening. Officials do not suspect her death was a homicide.

The Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for Mitchell Hinderliter and Christopher Hall, who are both currently in jail on unrelated charges. The warrants are for abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and false report. 

The investigation is still active and more changes connected to Pope's death are expected after the medical examiner gives its final report. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.