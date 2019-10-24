HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The body of a Hickman County mother who went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found.
The Hickman County Sheriff's Office tells News4 that Carolyn Pope was found late Wednesday evening. Officials do not suspect her death was a homicide.
The Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for Mitchell Hinderliter and Christopher Hall, who are both currently in jail on unrelated charges. The warrants are for abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and false report.
The investigation is still active and more changes connected to Pope's death are expected after the medical examiner gives its final report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.