LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – The body of a missing Titusville, FL woman has been found in the trunk of a car in Lebanon, according to WESH 2.
Authorities say the body of 36-year-old Anna Primavere was found in the trunk of a car belonging to 27-year-old Courtney Dawn Gibson. Primavere was last seen at a home in the area of Knox McRae Drive and Barna Ave. at around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
A landlord hired Gibson as a babysitter at a home located in the 4000 block of Trinidad Ave., the street where Primavere lived. The landlord hired Gibson to care for his child.
A ring doorbell caught her driving away from the area early Saturday morning with a mattress on the roof of her red Kia Forte. Gibson then burned the mattress on the side of the road after it fell off her car.
Primavere's family reported her missing and when police searched her home, they found her mattress was also missing.
Police in Lebanon say Gibson was found at her parents’ home, but she did not cooperate and refused to let them search her car. Primavere’s body was found in the trunk of Gibson's car after detectives obtained a search warrant.
Officials believe Primavere was violently killed in the home between 7 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Feb. 21.
Authorities are still searching for Gibson who was last seen Sunday in Lebanon.
