HARDIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The body of a missing boater was recovered Thursday from the Tennessee River near Pickwick Dam.

Jeffery Dilworth, 56, from Rienzi, Mississippi was found around 10 a.m. He went missing after a boating accident that happened Wednesday below the dam.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Dilworth was fishing alone in a 16-foot aluminum jon boat when he boat was swamped by water.

TWRA and Hardin County Fire Department are assisting in the investigation.

