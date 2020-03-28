GILES CO., TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had searched for a reported paddler who had gone missing on the Elk River, first reported March 15th.
The body of 51-year-old Robert C. Newsome of Elkton was recovered Friday, just over the Alabama border on the Elk River.
Newsome had put his canoe into the river at Hwy 31 in Elkton, and was last in contact with anyone that evening, on 14th. The river levels were at dangerous levels, preventing the TWRA from launching a water-borne search, being forced to limit their search from the ground along side the river.
Local rescue crews, the TWRA, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Alabama Water Rescue crews worked tirelessly for several days to locate Newsome.
Officials say an autopsy will be performed.
