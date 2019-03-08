GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Authorities in Kentucky have found the body of a Gallatin man who was reported missing earlier this week.
Durrone Vernon Moore was last heard from on Monday when he called his girlfriend just after 9:20 p.m.
Police found his 2009 silver Taurus submerged in water in Simpson County, KY. Moore was not inside the vehicle.
Moore's body was recovered just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the floodwater near his car along Cal Harris Road.
The following agencies assisted with the recovery and search: Simpson County Emergency Management, Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue, the Simpson County coroner, the Hart County Rescue Squad and Campbellsville City Fire Special Ops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.