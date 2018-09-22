MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Officials with Wilson County Sheriff's Office said they recovered the body of a teenager that drowned in Mount Juliet Saturday.
WSCO Boat Patrol and WEMA were called out to Cedar Creek Boat Ramp around 4 p.m. Saturday to assist with the search for a 17-year-old swimmer that went missing in the area.
Officials were told the boy tired to swim to a buoy past the designated swimming area when he went underwater and did not resurface.
Officials said the water is very deep in that area.
The teen's body was recovered around 6 p.m.
