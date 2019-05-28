CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Clarksville Police Department are investigating a possible homicide at a home on the 100 block of Church Court.
According to Clarksville Police, officers were dispatched to the home along with EMS on Monday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m. on a call of a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 60-year-old Carol Bowman dead.
Clarksville Police said they have leads that are actively being followed. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to contact Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.