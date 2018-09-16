MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Rowan County, Ky., announced Sunday they have recovered the body of missing 9-year-old Bryce Combs.
Ronnie Day, the director of Rowan County Emergency Management confirmed to LEX 18 that Bryce’s body was recovered around 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Authorities reportedly found the boy’s body along a stretch of Triplett Creek. The family has been notified.
Combs was swept away by floodwaters after falling into a storm drain last weekend. Storms created high, swift waters that hindered search efforts for several days.
Hundreds of volunteers and teams of horses searched for the fourth-grader. Mayor Jim Tom Trent posted that a bloodhound had also been brought in to help searchers.
Before Bryce’s body was found, his mother released a statement:
“I would like to take this opportunity to express my utmost gratitude to each and every individual involved in the search, as well as to all who have shown their continued support. Thank you for everything and for the prayer in the on-going search for my son, Bryce."
