Body, meth production found after fire at Nashville storage facility

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A body and meth were discovered after a fire inside a storage facility Saturday night.

The fire was reported at the Cube Smart storage facility on Robertson Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple units on fire throughout the facility. Fire officials said that firefighters were "met with extreme heat, smoke and chemicals in the air from various burning objects."

While overhauling the building, firefighters said they found a body inside one of the units. They have identified the man found dead as 40-year-old Sean Schield. However, they have not determined his manner and cause of death.

Authorities also found evidence of arson.

However, during their investigation, crews said there were high levels of hazardous chemicals in the air and ammonia-like odors were present in the facility. They had to evacuate the building.

Crews returned to the building on Sunday to find evidence that "points definitively to materials used for meth production."

Seven of the 115 units were damaged by fire while 30 were damaged by radiant heat from the fire and almost all had smoke or water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Davidson County Medical Examiner.

No firefighters were injured during the two-day investigation.