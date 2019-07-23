NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police investigators have found and recovered a male body under docks in the Cumberland River in East Nashville.
According to investigators on scene, the incident happened right across the waterway from General Jackson Showboat. It is unclear how long the body has been in the water, and the body has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
