FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A body was found inside a home that had caught fire on Sunday afternoon, according to emergency personnel.
The Williamson County Fire/Rescue and Fairview Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 7352 Brush Creek Rd. at 3 p.m.
Firefighters found the body inside the home. The structure was a total loss.
The call came in as a smoke investigation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also investigating.
