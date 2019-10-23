NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Police were called to an area of Stones River behind a shopping center and housing subdivision on Lebanon Pike Wednesday, after a body was found in the water.
Police and Nashville Fire were working Wednesday afternoon to recover the body, that appears to be female. Once they do complete the recovery, the Medical Examiner will take over the investigation.
Our Boat 22 is working to make the recovery of a body found in River behind Polo Park. @MNPDNashville and the Medical Examiner will handle the investigation once we make the recovery. pic.twitter.com/xLqbPPqgho— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 23, 2019
