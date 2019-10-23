Nashville Fire water rescue

Nashville Fire assists Metro Nashville PD in recovering a body from the Stones River in Nashville Wednesday.

 Courtesy Nashville Fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville Police were called to an area of Stones River behind a shopping center and housing subdivision on Lebanon Pike Wednesday, after a body was found in the water.

Police and Nashville Fire were working Wednesday afternoon to recover the body, that appears to be female. Once they do complete the recovery, the Medical Examiner will take over the investigation.

