NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a South Nashville park on Saturday morning.
According to Metro police on the scene, a man was riding his bike in Whitsett Park off East Thompon Lane when he spotted the body around 7 a.m.
Officials said the woman appeared to be homeless and there were obvious signs of trauma to her body.
Police said two homeless people camping nearby reported hearing an argument in the park between a man and a woman late Friday night.
The woman's cause of death is pending an autopsy report, but Metro homicide detectives were on the scene investigating this morning.
