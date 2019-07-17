MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A Manchester woman has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with the reported disappearance of a woman in June.
Police arrested Connie Joan Ray, 61, after the victim’s remains were found in a rural area in the 800 block of Cole Ridge Road on Tuesday.
According to the arrest warrant, the victim, who has not been identified, had been reported missing since June 2.
Police determined through the investigation that Ray was aware that the victim was not missing but had died from a drug overdose.
Police said the victim was found dead at 822 Emerson St. and that Ray, in an attempt to destroy evidence of her overdose, took the body to Cole Ridge Road and attempted to bury it.
The remains of the victim were located about 30 yards from the road.
Ray has been charged with abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence, providing false reports/statements and accessory after the fact.
Bond has been set at $600,000. She will appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Aug. 6.
