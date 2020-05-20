DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A man was found dead in a parked car on Interstate 40 westbound Wednesday morning.
According to the Dickson County Sheriff's Office, a Tennessee Highway Patrolman found the body in a 2002 red Nissan pickup truck parked near mile marker 174 on I-40 westbound. The patrolman made the discovery at around 8 a.m. Detectives with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office responded to investigate.
The cause of death is not known at this time; there were no signs of trauma to the man's body.
An autopsy will be conducted and the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
