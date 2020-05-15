MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man found the body of another man in a wooded area near a vacant lot in Murfreesboro Friday afternoon.
Police say a man walking with his daughter found the body just after noon near the 900 block of Robert Rose Drive and immediately notified police. The body appears to have been there for a long time.
Police investigating after body of man found in wooded areaAn unidentified man’s body was found in a wooded area near a vacant lot in the 900 block of Robert Rose Drive Friday, May 15. Police are working to identify the man. pic.twitter.com/44R61eCW5C— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 15, 2020
Personnel with Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead.
The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine how the man died.
