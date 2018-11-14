JOHNSON CITY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help for information about a homicide of a 17-year-old New Hampshire girl that took place more than 30 years ago.
According to the TBI, the body was found partially decomposed along Interstate 81 in Greene County near Exit 44 on April 14, 1985. TBI agents and Greene County Sheriff's Office ruled the case a homicide. The autopsy revealed the unidentified victim as having died three weeks before the body was found.
Due to DNA technology at the time, the identity of the victim could not be determined and the victim was listed as a Jane Doe. A sample of the victim's DNA was submitted to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in 2006, and a DNA profile was developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in hopes the body would be identified.
This week, the UNTCHI confirmed there was a match of the DNA profile with that of a missing New Hampshire woman, 17-year-old Elizabeth Lamotte, who was last seen in November 1984. Investigators said it wasn't until 2017 that detectives with the Manchester (New Hampshire) Police Department located members of Lamotte's family and obtained DNA samples from them.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. If you have any information regarding Lamotte's murder, and specific knowledge of people Lamotte could have been with in the days leading up to her death, you're asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 1-800-824-3463.
