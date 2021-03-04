NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster at 3 Cannery Row this morning.
Nashville Fire tells News4 their crews responded to a dumpster fire call at the address when they found a body in the dumpster.
Police say the cause of death has not been determined.
I’m at Cannery Row where @MNPDNashville are investigating a homicide. Many officers have been looking into the dumpster on site. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/v91o7xMjMZ— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 4, 2021
A suspect has not been taken into custody at this time, according to police.
News4 has a crew on the scene gathering the latest information from investigators.
Follow News4 for updates.
