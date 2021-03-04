MNPD are investigating a homicide at 3 Cannery Row this morning.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a body  was found in a dumpster at 3 Cannery Row this morning. 

Nashville Fire tells News4 their crews responded to a dumpster fire call at the address when they found a body in the dumpster. 

Police say the cause of death has not been determined. 

A suspect has not been taken into custody at this time, according to police. 

News4 has a crew on the scene gathering the latest information from investigators. 

Follow News4 for updates. 

 
 

