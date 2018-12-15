GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A body was discovered inside a burning car outside the Sumner County Board of Education building in Gallatin on Saturday morning.
Police officials said officers helped the fire department respond to a vehicle fire at 123 Kraft Street around 1: 30 a.m.
The body of an unidentified person was found after the fire was extinguished.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was also called into to investigate.
Officials said the investigation remains active & ongoing. Stay with News4 for updates.
Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes that have occurred in Gallatin are asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.
