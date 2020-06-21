TRIGG COUNTY, KY. (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a body was found floating in Kentucky Lake near Colson Hollow Saturday night.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responded after getting a report around 7:30 p.m. of a body inside of a container floating on the lake.
The body of 41-year-old Traci L. Jones of Granbury, Texas was pulled from the lake and the Trigg County Coroner confirmed she was deceased.
Kentucky State Police were assisted on scene by Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Forestry Service, and the Trigg County Coroner's Office.
