HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - Law enforcement are asking for assistance identifying a body of a man found in Little River around Marietta Drive on Saturday afternoon according to WKDZ.
The body was found by people in the area and it is unknown how long the body had been there.
Emergency personnel say the body is that of a male around the ages of 30 to 60-years-old.
No identification has been found and the body was covered by some brush and recovered by Christian County Rescue.
Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says there are no apparent signs of foul play, but cannot be ruled out just yet.
If you have any information regarding this incident or who the man might be, you are asked to contact Hopkinsville dispatch at 270-890-1300.
