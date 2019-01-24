NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a car fire west of downtown Nashville, in which a body was found.
Authorities say the call came in around 9:38 p.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of 25th Avenue North at Merry Street of a burning 2018 Nissan Altima.
The Nashville FD says they were putting the fire out when they noticed the body inside the vehicle. The body was later believed to be a 37-year-old West Nashville man whose identification was found in the vehicle. Investigators are working to confirm the man's identity through dental records.
Police say the car had been stolen from Madison. The circumstances surrounding the unclassified death are unclear and remain under investigation.
The Medical Examiner reports there were no signs of penetrating trauma to the body such as gunshot or stab wounds. The Fire Department believes, however, that the car fire was fueled by an accelerant.
The owner of the Altima reported to Goodlettsville Police that her vehicle was taken in a carjacking on Wednesday night. Goodlettsville Police and Metro Police are jointly following up on that part of the case.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.