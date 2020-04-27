MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Emergency personnel have responded after a body was found at a boat ramp in Wilson County.
Authorities said the body was found at the Vivrett Creek Boat Ramp south of Mount Juliet near the Wilson-Davidson county line.
The ramp is at the Vivrett Creek Public Use Area on Percy Priest Lake off Alvin Sperry Road.
