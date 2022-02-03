NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A body was discovered along Farrell Parkway in Crieve Hall Thursday morning.
Police on the scene say the call came in around 7 a.m. from a passerby that noticed the body.
The investigation is still active and details are slowly being released. Stay with News4 as we work to gather further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.