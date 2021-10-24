LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Deputies in Wilson County were called to the Laguardo Recreational area Sunday after a body was discovered.
Police did not give many details but say there is no suspicion of foul play and the public is not in danger.
If you have any information, give the Wilson County Sheriff's department a call at (615) 444-1412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.