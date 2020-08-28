Ryan Breslin reports in Lebanon where police and fire crews are investigating after a body was found in a creek.

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Our News4 crew discovered a body in a creek in Lebanon while out on assignment Friday.

A man came up to our crew in the field and told them he had seen a dead body in a creek. Our crew called 911 and the fire department was first to arrive on scene.

A shop owner in the area said he smelled something earlier in the day, but thought it was the dumpsters near his store.

According to police, the indication is that the body was a homeless person living under one of the bridges on the creek and was swept up by waters on Tuesday. Officers identified the man because he had his wallet on him, but his name has not yet been released. 

We will update you with more information on this story as it is made available.

