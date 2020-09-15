CHEATHAM COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to News4 a body was discovered in the Cheatham Dam Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say initial indications point to this body being a male.
While Cheatham County officials responded initially, Dickson County will be taking over the investigation.
Stay with News4 for updates to this story as information is made available.
