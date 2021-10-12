NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a homicide near Goodlettsville. The call came in just before 9 PM Tuesday at Parkway Baptist Church where firefighters found a van fully engulfed in flames.
First responders found the body after the fire was out. Metro Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating. The TBI and ATF are on scene as well for support.
Stay with News4 as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.