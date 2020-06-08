NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is getting a full deployment of body cameras.
Mayor John Cooper said the deployment will begin in July with the Western Precinct. There will be 86 body-worn cameras and 65 patrol cars outfitted during the initial process.
Motorola was selected as the vendor for the in-car and body-worn cameras. A report from the mayor's office stated the cameras would cost Nashville taxpayers approximately $40 million dollars a year.
Cooper said he has wanted body cameras for the department since taking office a year ago.
“Body-worn cameras will promote trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they are sworn to serve,” Cooper said in a statement on Monday. “They will be an important tool in addressing racial injustice throughout Davidson County. Since campaigning for office, I have supported body-worn cameras in Nashville and the need to invest in this vital technology the right way. We are delivering on that commitment today, and we are doing it in a cost responsible way.”
District Attorney General Glenn Funk said the body cameras "will promote trust and accountability for law-enforcement and the people of Nashville."
“An encounter with law enforcement is not something that any Nashvillian should worry about having to survive,” Council Member At-Large Sharon Hurt said in a statement on Monday.
“It’s no secret that Metro’s financial constraints are great, but Mayor Cooper has demonstrated through this effort, with IT infrastructure upgrades starting immediately and deployment rolling out in July, as a first step, that his commitment to create tangible change for our Black community is genuine.”
The mayor's office said IT infrastructure upgrades are necessary to support body-worn cameras deployment at the seven additional precincts.
The Metro Nashville Police Department will give monthly updates on the state of the IT infrastructure upgrades.
“This deployment will provide unprecedented clarity into how the police and residents interact,” Cooper said. “I want to thank General Funk, Public Defender Johnson, and all of our criminal justice stakeholders for coming together around a plan that will make bodycams a success in Nashville. The wait for bodycams is over. Let me be clear: We are moving forward with full deployment as quickly as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.