Body camera video shows police using Narcan to revive the man now charged in a hit-and-run death. Police accuse Dwain Patton of being on drugs when he hit and killed author Keith Bell on Gallatin's Joslin Ave. Monday.
“I heard this loud collision," said neighbor Ronnie Cardwell. "I thought it was two vehicles. By the time I turned this corner, Keith had just landed in the yard.”
Cardwell told his girlfriend to call 911.
“I said, 'hold on, man. Jesus loves you so much,'" he said, remembering sitting with Bell. "I kept praying for him and telling him he was going to make it. A little bit later, his eyes went straight like a blank stare.”
Gallatin Police showed News4 body camera video of Dwain Patton not far from where Bell was hit and killed. Police said Patton was found in his SUV, slumped over the steering wheel with a syringe in his hand. They said two cans of Narcan were used to revive him.
Police said Bell was out running, facing traffic, when Patton crossed into the opposite lane and hit Bell from behind.
Patton has three previous driving while intoxicated charges. The most recent before this was in May.
Bell's family is remembering his as a father and an author.
Cardwell wants them to know, in his last minutes, Bell was never alone.
“For something like this to happen, it’s tragic," said Cardwell. "Lives will never be the same again.”
Dwain Patton's brother, Shawn Patton, said in a statement;
“We all just feel bad right now because he would never intentionally do anything like this. He is a very kind-hearted person and loves people. We feel his pain right now and know that he is very sorry for what has happened. I really just want the people to know that about my little brother, and I’m deeply sorry that an innocent man lost his life over the terrible decisions that [my brother] made. I’ve had Keith’s family on my mind ever since I learned about what happened. It’s a tragic accident, and I hope that they can find it in their hearts to forgive him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.