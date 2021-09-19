New video shows the intense moments as a Metro Police SWAT team tried getting a man outside of his hotel room last night.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – New video shows the intense moments as a Metro Police SWAT team tried to get a man wanted for questioning outside of his hotel room Saturday night.

The video, released on Sunday, showed the moments of the SWAT team announcing themselves over the loudspeaker at the Days Inn, located in the 3400 block of Percy Priest Drive, around 7:45 p.m. They wanted to talk with 47-year-old Adrian Cameron Sr., who had a recent outstanding probation violation warrant and was wanted for questioning in a homicide case.

"Adrian Lewan Cameron, we have a warrant for your arrest. Come out with your hands up," a SWAT officer can be heard saying in the recently-released body camera footage.

Video below is graphic in nature. Discretion is advised.

After a woman exited the room and made it to safety, police said Cameron shot at SWAT officers. The officers returned fire, hitting Cameron, who police said later died from his injuries.

Metro Police said they wanted to bring Cameron into custody for questioning regarding the death of Josh Evans, a Lebanon man whose body was recovered from the Cumberland River this week.

They'd learn that Cameron made threats to witnesses through the Metro Police investigation, and they were made aware that he had several high-powered weapons.

"We did a threat assessment of him. The threat assessment was strong, so the SWAT team was here to assist in executing his arrest, then a search warrant and a search of the motel room. Obviously, we wanted to look for weapons in that motel room to see if some of these weapons could have been linked to the murder of Mr. Evans," Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said.

Police said Cameron's son was at the hotel and believed he left with a gun. They are actively searching for him. The hotel remains open as police continue to investigate.

No Metro Police or SWAT officers were hurt. No one else reported injuries to the police.

 

