COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Body camera footage shows a Columbia officer rescuing a woman from inside a home during a fire earlier this month.
Cpls. Allan Ervin responded to a house fire on Rinks Circle on the morning of July 9, and upon arrival, he learned a disabled woman was still inside the home.
Body camera footage shows Ervin rush into the home, rescue the woman and carry her to safety.
According to police, the rescued woman remains in critical care at Vanderbilt Hospital for burns and smoke. Ervin was not seriously injured during the rescue.
The other two occupants were treated by firefighters, officials said. Two patients were transported by Emergency Medical Services to Maury Regional Hospital.
On Tuesday, police released body camera footage of the incident. However, the video was stopped before the woman was spotted because of its graphic nature.
The Columbia Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
