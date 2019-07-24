CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN WSMV) - Heroic actions were caught on a deputy’s body camera in Cheatham County.
The video shows Corporal Jeff Key’s perspective as he runs toward a burning car that crashed into a home in Ashland City.
You see two men pulling the driver of the car, by the arms, along the grass away from the flames.
Behind the men you can see the fire quickly spreading through the house.
One of the men pulling the driver to safety called the now burning structure, home. The other man was a fast-acting neighbor.
“They got their baby out, they got everyone out,” a neighbor yells to the deputy.
As more help starts to arrive Corporal Key moves everyone, including the driver farther away from the burning home.
“The water heater exploded. After he’s been there a few minutes he finds out there are actually cases of shotgun shells on the back porch so you got gun powder,” Cheatham County Lieutenant Ken Miller said. “By this point they’re already hearing things explode in that fire, so they’re trying to get as much distance between that fire as they can.”
Lieutenant Miller was the first backup deputy to arrive.
Miller helped Corporal Key keep the driver who was now up and walking from leaving, until fire crews arrived.
Deputies are still investigating what caused the driver to crash into the home. The driver had severe burns and was taken to Vanderbilt.
The family lost their home in the fire. The cousin of the father has set up a Go FundMe page to help pay for expenses.
