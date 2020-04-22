Body cam.png

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville's issuance of body cameras to police officers looks to be delayed again.

During their morning media briefing Wednesday, given the current circumstances surrounding the pandemic, the budget is only allowing a continuation of the pilot program. Conclusions from the program itself are not in yet, delaying efforts to put the full body camera program into effect. 

Metro said the pilot program will help the city determine the cost and spectrum of rolling out the body camera program fully. 

Given the current circumstances, the city does not have the money to start the full program. Currently, Metro Nashville faces a $100 million hole in its budget, meaning the body camera program as well as other things will have to wait. 

Metro also stressed the city and its residents need to concentrate on being safe and healthy first before any other steps are taken. 

 

