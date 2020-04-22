NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville's issuance of body cameras to police officers looks to be delayed again.
During their morning media briefing Wednesday, given the current circumstances surrounding the pandemic, the budget is only allowing a continuation of the pilot program. Conclusions from the program itself are not in yet, delaying efforts to put the full body camera program into effect.
Metro said the pilot program will help the city determine the cost and spectrum of rolling out the body camera program fully.
Given the current circumstances, the city does not have the money to start the full program. Currently, Metro Nashville faces a $100 million hole in its budget, meaning the body camera program as well as other things will have to wait.
Metro also stressed the city and its residents need to concentrate on being safe and healthy first before any other steps are taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.