NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police released body camera footage from an incident last week that left a man dead.

On Thursday morning, police released four different videos in connection with the death of 43-year-old Larry Boyd.

Police said Boyd died in custody in the 800 block of W. Sharpe Avenue on Dec. 3. His death is being investigated by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The video released on Thursday is from three officers’ body cameras. Police said they wanted to release the body cam video to show everyone what happened frame by frame.

“Drop the Gun!! Drop the Gun!!! Hey. Just put the gun down okay.”

This is part of the body camera footage where an officer opens the door and tells Boyd to drop the weapon. In the video, a woman was standing in front of Boyd.

Eventually, the woman and the other two people escape unharmed.

Police said Boyd dropped the weapon at the front door and walked outside. Officers stated that Boyd appeared to be under the influence, but now they’re unsure what the substance was.

Police end up restraining Boyd, but there’s a scuffle and they Tase him with two five-second bursts.

An ambulance is called and Boyd is taken to the hospital where police said he’s pronounced dead.

“They got him medical attention, they got him under control. You know, they avoided deadly force...they didn’t have to use any knee strikes or aspeton, hand strikes or anything like that," Metro Police Director of Training Capt Greg Blair said. "They communicated with him. I thought they did a good with how they handled it."

Metro Police said the community oversight board was notified about the death and did go to the scene.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct a toxicology testing on Boyd.