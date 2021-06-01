COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Body camera footage of an hours-long effort to corral a loose zebra in Cookeville has been released.
The footage comes from Cookeville Police after they spent a night chasing the zebra, which had escaped from an exotic animal auction.
The loose zebra caused nearby Prescott South Middle School to send a notice out to parents.
In Putnam County today, there was plenty of entertainment this morning for those commuting to work who spotted a Zebra on the loose near a school.
It took a total of three hours for officers to finally capture the animal.
Zebras are legal to own in Tennessee, no permit needed.
